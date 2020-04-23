Report: Navy officials recommend reinstating fired carrier captain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Navy officials have recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, formerly of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt, but Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has requested more time to consider whether he will sign off on restoring Crozier's command, it was reported today.

Crozier was fired earlier this month by then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly for allegedly copying an emailed letter to several unauthorized parties, in which he asked Navy leadership for help amid a COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship.

As of Thursday, there have been 840 positive COVID-19 cases among...