Boys tennis, girls softball and rugby coaches reflect on lost season
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:30am
For hundreds of high school athletes participating in a spring sport at Fallbrook Union High School, this is a difficult time.
Some have spent as long as a decade preparing for their senior season in the sports they love. And for most of those seniors, the cancellation of the 2020 spring season means they will never officially compete in that sport again.
Considering just more than 7% of all high school athletes nationwide compete in a varsity sport in college and less than 2% at the Division I level, you can certainly understand why the CIF San Diego Section's announcement April 3 hit th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)