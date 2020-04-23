Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Boys tennis, girls softball and rugby coaches reflect on lost season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:30am

Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club seniors Shelby Tippin, Amanda Ware, Grace Cockroft, and Abbey Savin pose for photos after winning the high school San Diego area championship earlier this year.

For hundreds of high school athletes participating in a spring sport at Fallbrook Union High School, this is a difficult time.

Some have spent as long as a decade preparing for their senior season in the sports they love. And for most of those seniors, the cancellation of the 2020 spring season means they will never officially compete in that sport again.

Considering just more than 7% of all high school athletes nationwide compete in a varsity sport in college and less than 2% at the Division I level, you can certainly understand why the CIF San Diego Section's announcement April 3 hit th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/25/2020 06:33