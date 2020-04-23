Eight Legionnaires seniors deprived of final track and field season

Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:27am

The eight Bonsall High School seniors on this year’s track and field team were deprived of their 2020 season.

“We did some training,” Bonsall head coach Eric Hendy said.

The Legionnaires were supposed to participate in a Frontier League cluster meet March 12.

“It got rained out,” Hendy said.

The coronavirus quarantine closed the school following the March 13 classes and afternoon activities. The CIF suspended all athletic events and eventually canceled all spring sports.

That ended the careers of seniors Conrado Acevedo-Batiz, Austin Alanis, Cole Cuccino, Jonathan Esposito, Abig...