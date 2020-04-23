Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Eight mermen end Fallbrook High School careers early

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:28am



This year’s Fallbrook High School swim team included seven seniors whose high school careers ended early due to the shutdown of the school and the cancellation of CIF spring sports.

Cameron Batty, Derek Enns, Chase Glick, Owen Hearn, Caden McCormies, Joe Moran and Jackson Richards are Fallbrook’s seven seniors. The team also included exchange student Lukas Holme, a junior, who has returned to Denmark.

“Super disappointing for everyone, especially our seniors. A number of our boys were actually doing well,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

The Warriors were 4-0 in their dual m...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/25/2020 06:21