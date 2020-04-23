Eight swimmers end Fallbrook High School careers early

This year’s Fallbrook High School swim team included seven seniors whose high school careers ended early due to the shutdown of the school and the cancellation of CIF spring sports.

Cameron Batty, Derek Enns, Chase Glick, Owen Hearn, Caden McCormies, Joe Moran and Jackson Richards are Fallbrook’s seven seniors. The team also included exchange student Lukas Holme, a junior, who has returned to Denmark.

“Super disappointing for everyone, especially our seniors. A number of our boys were actually doing well,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

The Warriors were 4-0 in their dual m...