Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gov. Newsom: Changes to virus order may come within weeks

 
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 6:05pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California may be only a few weeks away from making "meaningful changes" to its stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, but he warned progress will be jeopardized if people do things like crowd beaches, which occurred over the warm spring weekend.

"This virus doesn't take the weekends off, this virus doesn't go home because it's a beautiful sunny day around our coasts," he said.

The Democratic governor targeted beachgoers in Orange and Ventura counties, calling them an example of "what not to do" if the state wants...



