Overcrowding could soon put one California beach off limits

A goose named Goosey crosses the street to get to the other side with owners Psyche Lynch, left, and Tom, center, in a crowded downtown Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

Overcrowding at some California beaches and parks has given local officials second thoughts about keeping them open next weekend at the risk of reversing progress made in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and causing a deadly surge of cases.

Officials in Newport Beach on Sunday called for a special meeting to consider shutting beaches for everybody during the next few weekends or closing roadways leading to the shoreline to keep visitors away.

Over the weekend, a spring heat wave lured tens of thousands of people to the Orange County city, where residents c...