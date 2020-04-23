Overcrowding could soon put one California beach off limits
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 10:01am
DAISY NGUYEN
Associated Press
Overcrowding at some California beaches and parks has given local officials second thoughts about keeping them open next weekend at the risk of reversing progress made in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and causing a deadly surge of cases.
Officials in Newport Beach on Sunday called for a special meeting to consider shutting beaches for everybody during the next few weekends or closing roadways leading to the shoreline to keep visitors away.
Over the weekend, a spring heat wave lured tens of thousands of people to the Orange County city, where residents c...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)