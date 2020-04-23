Some Californians defy stay-at-home order during hot weekend
Last updated 4/26/2020 at 4:14pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trails again Sunday, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back.
Tens of thousands of people packed the sand at Newport Beach in Orange County, where residents compared weekend crowds to July 4 and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart if they were in groups of six or more.
Neighboring Huntington Beach also saw big gatherings, despite the closure of beach parking lots and metered parking restricted along Pacific...
