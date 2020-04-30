County's two new testing sites open

Two new, appointment-only COVID-19 testing sites are now open in Escondido and Chula Vista, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced April 27.

One of the drive-up free testing sites is at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido, and the other is at the Live Well Center in Chula Vista.

“The two sites were opened to test people with symptoms to meet the needs of the community,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Our goal is to make testing as widely available as capacity and supplies will allow us.”

Doctor referral and appointment needed

People with symptoms who have a healthcare provider should contact their doctor to get tested. People with symptoms without a provider or health care coverage can call 2-1-1 and ask to speak to the nurse triage line to request a referral. The nurses can give a referral and make an appointment to get tested.

People without an appointment will not be tested.

Hours of operation at the two sites are as follows:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday to Friday

North Inland Live Well Escondido Center

649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, CA 92025

1-7 p.m.

Monday to Friday

Live Well Center at Chula Vista

690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Testing capacity will also continue at the county’s first drive-up site at the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.

Mobile testing sites will soon be deployed in other parts of the region to accommodate the growing demand for testing.

The nasal swab tests at all three sites are conducted by County Public Health nurses and using the County Public Health lab. Results typically take between 24-48 hours.