Imogene Towne of Fallbrook died peacefully April 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1926, in Pointe, Texas, and moved to Fallbrook in 1936 where she graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1945. She met Russell (Corky) Towne at a USO dance in 1945, and they were married for 33 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Fisher and Sandi Pesacreta. She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Imo is remembered as a member of the Methodist Church, and she donated her time to the Angel Shop, the Fallbrook Historical Society and the Fallbrook Senior Center. Her happiest moments were found on the tennis courts at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

She loved her family, her friends and Fallbrook. She will always be remembered for her fun sense of humor and her love for life.