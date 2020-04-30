Kathleen Shelton (Jones) Stiles died peacefully of heart disease March 27, 2020. She was born June 23, 1918, in Kenedy, Texas. She graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College where she was a nationally recognized debater.

While teaching in Corpus Christi, Texas, she met Ensign Paul Stiles a dashing young Navy pilot. They married Feb. 1, 1943. Paul predeceased Kathleen in 2010.

They came to Fallbrook in 1953. She taught in and was the principal of the four-room schoolhouse in Temecula. She moved to Elsinore High School in 1962 to teach her academic specialties: speech, reading lab and English. She retired as head of the English department in 1972.

In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and working with Paul in the Fallbrook Vintage Auto Club and participating in the Retired Teachers Association.

She was active with many activities at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church. We are deeply thankful for the spiritual support of the Rev. Dr. Dennis Ginoza and the Rev. Melissa Rusler for Kathleen and her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kerith (Cal) Graeber and Janet (Bill) Lewis, her two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Her family, by love, Patricia and Iliceo Oliveros and their two sons, provided loving care for both Paul and Kathleen for decades.

Services will be private. If you wish to make a remembrance, the Fallbrook Methodist Church or the Fallbrook Food Pantry would be blessed.