Second shutdown of Pipeline 5 at Moosa Creek set for May 4-11

The actual repair work for a San Diego County Water Authority pipeline in Moosa Canyon is now complete, although a shutdown to remove the isolation bulkheads will be needed and the SDCWA pipeline will be shut down May 4-11.

“The carbon fiber repair has been completed, and we're preparing for a shutdown of Pipeline 5, May 4, to remove the internal steel bulkheads,” Neena Kuzmich, CWA engineering manager, said. “After we remove the bulkheads Pipeline 5 will resume normal operations.”

The CWA’s Second Aqueduct includes Pipelines 3, 4 and 5. Pipelines 3 and 5 distribute untreated supp...