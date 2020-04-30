Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Think up gift ideas for high school grads

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 5:54am

The transition from high school student to college student or working professional is significant, and various items can help make that transition go as smoothly as possible.

FALLBROOK – High school graduation is a significant milestone in the lives of teenagers. The moment a teenager receives a high school diploma marks the culmination of years of hard work, and many parents and extended family members reward that hard work with gifts.

The transition from high school student to college student or working professional is significant, and various items can help make that transition go as smoothly as possible.

Travel gear

Whether it's utilized during road trips with roommates or on those handful of occasions when students come home on holiday breaks, travel g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019