Think up gift ideas for high school grads

FALLBROOK – High school graduation is a significant milestone in the lives of teenagers. The moment a teenager receives a high school diploma marks the culmination of years of hard work, and many parents and extended family members reward that hard work with gifts.

The transition from high school student to college student or working professional is significant, and various items can help make that transition go as smoothly as possible.

Travel gear

Whether it's utilized during road trips with roommates or on those handful of occasions when students come home on holiday breaks, travel g...