Three local singers vying for 'American Idol's' top 10

Olivia Ximines of Menifee performs a cover of "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish from her living room during Episode 13 of "American Idol" on ABC Sunday, April 26.

Three area music artists who advanced to the top 20 of season 18 of "American Idol" on ABC returned to their homes to perform in the Sunday, April 26, episode of the show for a chance to move into the top 10.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing restrictions, all 20 of the contestants were sent home to prepare for the next round of the competition. Each of the contestants was sent the same equipment to set up in their homes for their performance.

One of two high school singers, Olivia Ximines of Menifee, went first for the locals, performing in what appeared to be her liv...