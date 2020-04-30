As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

FRANCES D'EMILIO, PABLO GORONDI and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the world's most populous countries reported worrisome new peaks in infections Sunday, including India, which saw its biggest single-day jump yet.

Second in population only to China, India reported more than 2,600 new infections. In Russia, new cases exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain climbed near that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak, even though the U.K. popu...