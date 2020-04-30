Italy eases lockdown, U.S. haltingly lifts some restrictions

NICOLE WINFIELD and TIM SULLIVAN

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy started stirring Monday, with millions of people allowed to return to work as Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown started to ease, while the U.S. took halting steps to lift some restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day.

In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach. In South Dakota, a shuttered pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening aft...