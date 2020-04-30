North and South Korean troops exchange fire along border
Last updated 5/3/2020 at 12:14pm
HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South's military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018.
Violent confrontations have occasionally occurred along the border, the world's most heavily fortified. While Sunday's incident is a reminder of persistent tensions, it didn't cause any known casualties on either side and is unlikely to escalate, observers said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement...
