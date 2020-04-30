Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Virus surge in Brazil brings a coffin shortage, morgue chaos

 
DIANE JEANTET and ALAN CLENDENNING

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In Brazil's bustling Amazon city of Manaus, so many people have died within days in the coronavirus pandemic that coffins had to be stacked on top of each other in long, hastily dug trenches in a city cemetery. Some despairing relatives reluctantly chose cremation for loved ones to avoid burying them in those common graves.

Now, with Brazil emerging as Latin America's coronavirus epicenter with more than 6,000 deaths, even the coffins are running out in Manaus. The national funeral home association has pleaded for a...



