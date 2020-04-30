Local greenhouse joins #StayPlanted initiative
FALLBROOK – To promote residents’ shelter in place and social distancing guidelines, a coalition of greenhouse growers and interior plantscapers recently launched a hashtag #StayPlanted initiative.
Hashtag #StayPlanted encourages solidarity for shelter in place and social distancing directives by encouraging individuals to place plants in windows and share pictures on social media of how having greenery has been beneficial during quarantine.
“Most people love their indoor plants for how they look, but many don’t realize the huge health benefits that come from access to plants and g...
