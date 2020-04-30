Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local greenhouse joins #StayPlanted initiative 

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 7:35am

Plants and greenery are often touted for their mental health benefits, and studies over the years show that access to plant life can help to reduce stress and symptoms of depression, all while helping to improve mood and concentration. 

FALLBROOK – To promote residents’ shelter in place and social distancing guidelines, a coalition of greenhouse growers and interior plantscapers recently launched a hashtag #StayPlanted initiative.

Hashtag #StayPlanted encourages solidarity for shelter in place and social distancing directives by encouraging individuals to place plants in windows and share pictures on social media of how having greenery has been beneficial during quarantine.

“Most people love their indoor plants for how they look, but many don’t realize the huge health benefits that come from access to plants and g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:16