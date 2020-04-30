Recovered COVID-19 patients donate convalescent plasma at San Diego Blood Bank  

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Blood Bank sees first convalescent plasma donors step up to help patients in critical condition. One donation can support multiple patients. To date, 17 units have been sent to help patients fighting COVID-19.

Friends David Rodman and Tim Callan contracted COVID-19 on a group ski trip. When Callan heard about the opportunity to donate, he called up Rodman and brought him to the donor center. Together, their donations can help as many as eight people fight this virus.

Alena Silberman, a New York City resident, recently came to San Diego to visit family in Solana B...