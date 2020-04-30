The backyard isn't canceled: celebrate Earth Day at home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The TurfMutt Foundation encouraged residents to visit the backyard and to celebrate Earth Day without ever leaving home.

Get outside.

The backyard is an outdoor living room and safe place for pets and children to play. Science proves spending time in the family's yard is good for their health and well-being. Researchers have found that people living in neighborhoods with more birds, shrubs and trees are less likely to suffer from depression, anxiety and stress.

Make the outdoors a family project.

Take loved ones outside to assess the space. What's working well? Wh...