AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
Last updated 5/2/2020 at 10:52am
CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, MATTHEW PERRONE, JASON DEAREN and NICKY FORSTER
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — As more states begin to relax their coronavirus lockdowns, most are falling short of the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by a variety of public health researchers, an Associated Press analysis has found.
Three months into an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed to contain the virus. What federal officials outlined recentl...
