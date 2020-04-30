AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, MATTHEW PERRONE, JASON DEAREN and NICKY FORSTER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — As more states begin to relax their coronavirus lockdowns, most are falling short of the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by a variety of public health researchers, an Associated Press analysis has found.

Three months into an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed to contain the virus. What federal officials outlined recentl...