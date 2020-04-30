Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

 
Last updated 5/2/2020 at 10:52am



CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, MATTHEW PERRONE, JASON DEAREN and NICKY FORSTER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — As more states begin to relax their coronavirus lockdowns, most are falling short of the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by a variety of public health researchers, an Associated Press analysis has found.

Three months into an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed to contain the virus. What federal officials outlined recentl...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

