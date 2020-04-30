Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away
LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Weighing the risks, the Senate will reopen on Monday as the coronavirus crisis rages and the House stays shuttered, an approach that leaves Congress as divided as the nation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to convene 100 senators at the Capitol during a pandemic gives President Donald Trump the imagery he wants of America getting back to work, despite health worries and a lack of testing.
Yet, the Washington region remains under stay-at-home orders as a virus hot spot. Gathering senators for the first time si...
