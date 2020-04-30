Companies seek to limit legal liability for virus infections

This photo shows an outlet shopping center in Pearl, Mississippi, Monday, April 27, 2020. Business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers who were infected by the coronavirus. AP photo/Rogelio V. Solis photo

Anne D'innocenzio and Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

As companies start planning their reopenings, business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers infected by the coronavirus.

They appear to have the White House's ear.

President Donald Trump has floated shielding businesses from lawsuits. His top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC recently that businesses shouldn't be held liable to trial lawyers "putting on false lawsuits that will probably be thrown out of court." He said the issue could require legislation, and S...