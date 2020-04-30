Debate flares over legal protections as businesses open up

BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The effort to reopen the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has set off a conflict at the state and federal level that is escalating by the day over how much legal protection companies should get if their returning workers get sick.

The White House, governors, members of congress and state lawmakers are all getting pressured by business leaders who want to be shielded from potential lawsuits brought by sick workers. They are also feeling heat on the other side from unions who want bolstered safety at workplaces and from the...