Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dog tests positive for CCP virus for first time in US

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/1/2020 at 12:53am



Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

A pug named Winston has tested positive for the CCP virus, the virus which causes COVID-19. The dog is the first known K-9 infection of COVID-19 in the United States.

Several dogs in other countries have tested positive for the virus, Winston, appears to be the first in the United States to contract the virus.

Duke University researchers are conducting a study on COVID-19. During the course of the study, the dog was tested and results came back positive, Dr. Chris Woods, the principal investigator, told WRAL.

Woods didn’t immediately respond to a reques...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/01/2020 03:08