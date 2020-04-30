Dog tests positive for CCP virus for first time in US

Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

A pug named Winston has tested positive for the CCP virus, the virus which causes COVID-19. The dog is the first known K-9 infection of COVID-19 in the United States.

Several dogs in other countries have tested positive for the virus, Winston, appears to be the first in the United States to contract the virus.

Duke University researchers are conducting a study on COVID-19. During the course of the study, the dog was tested and results came back positive, Dr. Chris Woods, the principal investigator, told WRAL.

Woods didn’t immediately respond to a reques...