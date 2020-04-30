Facebook removes accounts linked to QAnon conspiracy theory
BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
OAKLAND (AP) — Facebook says it has removed several groups, accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory circulated among supporters of President Donald Trump.
The social-media giant made the announcement Tuesday as part of its monthly briefing on "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on its platforms. That's Facebook's term for fake accounts run with the intent of disrupting politics elections and society.
In addition to the QAnon accounts, Facebook also removed accounts linked to VDARE...
