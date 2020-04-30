GOP lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed

DAVID EGGERT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

The governor, unfazed, responded with orders stating under one law that an emergency still exists, while declaring a new 28-day state of emergency under another law.

The declarations are important because they are the foundation for Whitmer's stay-at-home measure, which will remain...