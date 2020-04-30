Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

House won't resume as planned next week due to virus risk

 
Last updated 5/1/2020 at 1:20am

In this April 24, 2020, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi shelved a proposal for proxy voting recently after Republicans objected. AP photo/Andrew Harnik, file photo

Lisa Mascaro

The Associated Press

Facing fierce blowback, House Democratic leadership announced Tuesday, April 28, the House will not resume session next week as planned because of risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer declared the sudden about-face a day after lawmakers revolted. He said after discussions with the Capitol physician, the risk was too great. The physician has privately warned senior lawmakers it will be at least a year before Congress can return to business as usual.

"We will not come back next week," Hoyer told reporters on a confer...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

