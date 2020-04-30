House won't resume as planned next week due to virus risk
Last updated 5/1/2020 at 1:20am
Lisa Mascaro
The Associated Press
Facing fierce blowback, House Democratic leadership announced Tuesday, April 28, the House will not resume session next week as planned because of risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer declared the sudden about-face a day after lawmakers revolted. He said after discussions with the Capitol physician, the risk was too great. The physician has privately warned senior lawmakers it will be at least a year before Congress can return to business as usual.
"We will not come back next week," Hoyer told reporters on a confer...
