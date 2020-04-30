New White House press secretary McEnany holds 1st briefing

JILL COLVIN and DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHiNGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's new spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, vowed on Friday not to lie to reporters as she made her debut at the first White House briefing by a press secretary in more than a year.

"I will never lie to you," McEnany told reporters. "You have my word on that."

McEnany, who joined the White House last month, took the stage behind a podium that had quite literally been collecting cobwebs before the president began the practice of holding his own daily briefings due to the coronavirus.

McEnany said she has dai...