Poll: Many Americans feel lonely and anxious during pandemic

TAMMY WEBBER and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Americans are feeling isolated and anxious. They fear they or their loved ones will get sick. They worry about their jobs.

As the coronavirus pandemic upends lives across the United States, it's taking a widespread toll on people's mental health and stress levels, according to a survey that finds a majority of Americans felt nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless in the past week.

"It's just so overwhelming, the fear and anxiety," said 49-year-old Julie Hitchcock of Milwaukee, who had pneumonia last fall. She spent t...