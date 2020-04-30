Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

ALEXANDRA JAFFE, DON THOMPSON and STEPHEN BRAUN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

"I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable," Reade said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. "I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault."

Reade said s...