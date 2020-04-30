Sidelined by pandemic, Trump campaign turns to digital shows

JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The streaming video began and, within minutes, the president's eldest son was musing that Osama bin Laden had endorsed Joe Biden.

Subtle, it was not. Welcome to the Trump campaign, digital edition.

Seven nights a week, President Donald Trump's reelection team is airing live programming online to replace his trademark rallies made impossible for now by the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by top campaign officials, prominent Republicans and "Make America Great Again" luminaries, the freewheeling shows offer reality...