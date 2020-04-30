Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sources: US investigating ex-Green Beret for Venezuela raid

 
JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press Writer

MIAMI (AP) — A former Green Beret who has claimed responsibility for an ill-fated military incursion into Venezuela is under federal investigation for arms trafficking, according to current and former U.S. law enforcement officials.

The investigation into Jordan Goudreau is in its initial stages and it's unclear if it will result in charges, according to a U.S. law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The probe stems from a frenzy of contradictory comments Goudreau has made since a small cadr...



