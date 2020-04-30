Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump predicts 'spectacular' rebound as economy plunges

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 11:07am



KEVIN FREKING and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trying to dispel economic gloom, President Donald Trump said Thursday he's anticipating a major rebound in the coming months and a "spectacular" 2021.

While economists are warning of serious long-term damage as the country plunges into recession because of the coronavirus, Trump is predicting a strong fourth quarter thanks to pent-up demand.

"I think we can actually surpass where we were," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, while allowing he was relying on his gut.

"I feel it," he said. "I think sometimes what I feel i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:30