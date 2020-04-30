Trump predicts 'spectacular' rebound as economy plunges

KEVIN FREKING and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trying to dispel economic gloom, President Donald Trump said Thursday he's anticipating a major rebound in the coming months and a "spectacular" 2021.

While economists are warning of serious long-term damage as the country plunges into recession because of the coronavirus, Trump is predicting a strong fourth quarter thanks to pent-up demand.

"I think we can actually surpass where we were," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, while allowing he was relying on his gut.

"I feel it," he said. "I think sometimes what I feel i...