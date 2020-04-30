Trump says Whitmer should 'give a little' to restart economy

DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "give a little" and "put out the fire" a day after hundreds of conservative demonstrators, some with assault weapons, protested at the state Capitol against stay-at-home restrictions she imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor, in a tweet, responded with a video of former first lady Michelle Obama stating: "Our motto is: 'When they go low we go high.'"

Whitmer late Thursday issued directives both proclaiming that the COVID-19 emerg...