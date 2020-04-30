Trump's anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 6:39pm
DEB RIECHMANN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is making ever louder pronouncements casting blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to sidestep domestic criticism of the president's own response, tarnish China's global reputation and give the U.S. leverage on trade and other aspects of U.S.-China competition.
President Donald Trump has vowed to penalize China for what U.S. officials have increasingly described as a pattern of deceit that denied the world precious time to prepare for the pandemic. The opening salvo isn't in the form of ta...
