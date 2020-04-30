US service sector shrinks; first time since Great Recession

MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. service sector shrank for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction. It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation...