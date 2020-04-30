Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 8:06pm

JEFF AMY and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Some of the millions of American workers laid off because of the coronavirus are beginning to face a tough choice - return to work and risk infection, or stay home and risk losing unemployment payments.

The decision is most pressing in states where governors have started allowing businesses such as restaurants to reopen with social-distancing restrictions.

Tyler Price, 26, was called back to his job at Del Frisco's Grille in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood. Tennessee allowed restaurants to open dining rooms at 50% capacity, with s...



