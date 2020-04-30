Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

1 killed in Pauma Valley crash

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 8:42pm

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A traffic accident near the Rincon Indian Reservation left one person dead late this afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred on state Route 76 at Rincon Ranch Road in Pauma Valley shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

Further details about the wreck were not immediately available.

