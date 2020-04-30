Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Big rig fire closes lanes of southbound 15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2020 at 3:39pm

Village News/North County Fire Department courtesy photo

A big rig fire closed lanes of southbound Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Monday afternoon.

A big rig fire shut down lanes of southbound Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

It all began a little before 1:25 p.m., when the big rig's driver realized a rear tire was on fire and pulled over on southbound I-15 just north of Mission Road, according to North County FIre Department Capt. John Choi.

After the rig came to a stop, the entire trailer became engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to safely exit the rig, and North County fire crews arrived to put out the blaze, which extended into nearby vegetation before being contained at 1:47 p.m., Choi said...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/04/2020 19:34