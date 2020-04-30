CHP citations jump by 87% for violators speeding more than 100 mph

SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Thursday, April 23, that a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 19 when the state’s stay-at-home order began to April 19, the CHP reports issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 1,335 during the same period last year. This increase in citations occurred as Cal...