County recognizes FRHD for achievement in public health

Fallbrook Regional Health District sponsors many health-related programs for its residents, including health screenings, yoga for cancer patients and funds for groups like D'Vine Path.

During one of the most challenging public health crises in the world, the county has honored several people and organizations for their achievements in improving the health and well-being of San Diego area residents, including the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

National Public Health Week, sponsored by the American Public Health Association, took place from April 6-12 this year, coinciding with the county Public Health and Human Services Agency's Live Well San Diego Public Health Champions Award ceremony.

However, in light of the pandemic, the ceremony moved from being held at the board of supervisors meeting chamber downtown to a virtual awards presentation.

This is the 19th year the county is presenting the annual awards, which embody its Live Well San Diego vision to promote healthy, safe and thriving communities.

Starting April 10, an award recipient was recognized during the county's daily media briefing on COVID-19 for two weeks.

Fallbrook Regional Health District, the North Inland Region recipient, was honored April 17.

Fallbrook Regional Health District is a local special district that focuses on the health and well-being of the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz.

Created by residents for residents, health care districts provide vital services based on the needs in their district. Health care districts are established, operated and controlled by local voters to meet their local health care needs. It is a single function, non-enterprise, independent government agency serving a defined geographic area.

In response to this honor, FRHD Board Chair Howard Salmon said,

"Fallbrook Regional Health District is proud to have been honored by San Diego County for improving the health and well-being of the residents within the district. The district's staff led by Rachel Mason is dedicated to this mission particularly during the current public health crisis. Recently its board approved approximately $100,000 to community organizations to support their local efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud participants in the county's Live Well San Diego program."