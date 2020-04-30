County unemployment numbers pass Great Depression levels, SANDAG report finds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego region's estimated unemployment rate has risen to 26.8% amid the coronavirus pandemic, a high not seen since the Great Depression, according to a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments.

The report was prepared with data from April 18-25, before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order to open some retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses this Friday.

``The phased reopening may signal that the pandemic curve is flattening, and economic improvement may occur in the next few weeks,'' the report reads.

Although the number of une...