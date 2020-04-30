County unemployment numbers pass Great Depression levels, SANDAG report finds
Last updated 5/6/2020 at 8:35pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego region's estimated unemployment rate has risen to 26.8% amid the coronavirus pandemic, a high not seen since the Great Depression, according to a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments.
The report was prepared with data from April 18-25, before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order to open some retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses this Friday.
``The phased reopening may signal that the pandemic curve is flattening, and economic improvement may occur in the next few weeks,'' the report reads.
Although the number of une...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)