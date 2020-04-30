Del Mar scraps plans to reopen beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Del Mar was set to reopen its beaches for recreation activities this morning, but city officials have withdrawn those plans amid reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all California beaches closed starting Friday.

No official announcement has been made yet, but Newsom plans to announce the closures today, according to a bulletin that was reportedly sent to all California police chiefs notifying them of the closures.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter this morning to criticize the move.

"San Diegans have been following the rules set by our pubic health offi...