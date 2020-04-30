Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Del Mar scraps plans to reopen beaches

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 10:32am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Del Mar was set to reopen its beaches for recreation activities this morning, but city officials have withdrawn those plans amid reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all California beaches closed starting Friday.

No official announcement has been made yet, but Newsom plans to announce the closures today, according to a bulletin that was reportedly sent to all California police chiefs notifying them of the closures.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter this morning to criticize the move.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter this morning to criticize the move.



Reader Comments
