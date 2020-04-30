Driver in stolen car triggers police pursuit through Fallbrook

The driver of a vehicle reported stolen out of Riverside County led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Fallbrook before crashing in Oceanside Tuesday morning, a CHP spokesman said.

The California Highway Patrol got word shortly after 10 a.m. that Riverside County sheriff's deputies were chasing Rollin Cyrus Wilkerson, 33, toward the San Diego area, CHP spokesman Mark Latulippe said.

Officers found the suspect struggling to get out of the crumpled vehicle. They broke a window to get him out of the wreckage, after which medics airlifted him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La J...