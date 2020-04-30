Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Driver in stolen truck arrested after pursuit, crash near Ramona

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/2/2020 at 12:46pm

RAMONA (CNS) - A 26-year-old man being pursued by Escondido police in a stolen truck on Highway 78 was arrested today after he lost control of the truck, struck a barrier, hit a sedan head-on, went over the side of the highway and landed in a ravine, police said.

Matthew Ruiz, 26, was booked into the Vista Jail on multiple charges, including evading police, said acting Lt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

The incident began at 9:09 a.m. Saturday on East Valley Parkway in Escondido when officers saw a 2002 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with a man driving and a woman passen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/02/2020 15:27