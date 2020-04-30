Driver in stolen truck arrested after pursuit, crash near Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A 26-year-old man being pursued by Escondido police in a stolen truck on Highway 78 was arrested today after he lost control of the truck, struck a barrier, hit a sedan head-on, went over the side of the highway and landed in a ravine, police said.

Matthew Ruiz, 26, was booked into the Vista Jail on multiple charges, including evading police, said acting Lt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

The incident began at 9:09 a.m. Saturday on East Valley Parkway in Escondido when officers saw a 2002 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with a man driving and a woman passen...