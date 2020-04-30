Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Duncan Hunter seeks prison term delay due to virus

 
Last updated 5/6/2020 at 12:33pm

Duncan Hunter

JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former California Rep. Duncan Hunter wants to push back the start of his prison term for stealing campaign funds until next year because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter's lawyers and prosecutors filed a joint motion in federal court on Tuesday and were awaiting a ruling from a judge on their request to change the surrender date from May 29 to Jan. 4.

If granted, Hunter promised to not ask for any other changes to his term or that his home confinement be counted toward the 11-month prison stint.

"In light of the unprecedented c...



