Five more COVID-19 deaths bring toll in San Diego County to 138

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths today, raising the county's totals to 3,842 cases and 138 deaths.

The latest deaths include three men and two women between the ages of 54 and 100, with four having underlying medical conditions, the county said. One death reported Friday was later determined to be a non-resident and that case was removed from the total number of deaths.

The total number of hospitalized patients is 811, or 21.1% and 259, or 6.7%, had to be placed in intensive care, according to Saturday's county COVID-19 summary....