Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Five more COVID-19 deaths bring toll in San Diego County to 138

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/2/2020 at 5:26pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths today, raising the county's totals to 3,842 cases and 138 deaths.

The latest deaths include three men and two women between the ages of 54 and 100, with four having underlying medical conditions, the county said. One death reported Friday was later determined to be a non-resident and that case was removed from the total number of deaths.

The total number of hospitalized patients is 811, or 21.1% and 259, or 6.7%, had to be placed in intensive care, according to Saturday's county COVID-19 summary....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/02/2020 21:21