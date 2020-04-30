Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Golf course, parks to reopen, even as mask order goes into effect

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 8:52pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beaches, golf courses and parks across the county will open tomorrow, officials announced today, even as San Diego County health authorities require face coverings to be worn in public and local COVID-19 cases rose by 132 and deaths by four.

The announcement offers both a loosening of some health orders and tightening of others, as stay-at-home orders will be extended indefinitely in accordance with the state's guidance.

Speculation arose Wednesday night that Gov. Gavin Newsom might order the closure of all beaches statewide to prevent crowds from gathering. The speculatio...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
